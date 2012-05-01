May 1 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, the New York-based financial services partnership that is also the oldest and largest U.S. private bank, has hired a former Credit Suisse veteran to expand its wealth management business in North Carolina.

Jamie Cann, a 14-year industry veteran, joined Brown Brothers' Charlotte wealth management office in February as a relationship manager and vice president. He worked for seven years at Credit Suisse in the equities division in both New York and San Francisco. Before joining Brown Brothers, Cann worked in business development for Afton Capital Management.

In his new role, Cann is responsible for managing investment portfolios and providing investment-related advice to clients. He reports directly to Rand Ayer, managing director and head of the firm's Charlotte office.

Brown Brothers Harriman, privately held and founded in 1818, offers services that include corporate banking, investment management, investor services and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, in addition to its wealth management business. The firm's wealth management division has $18.8 billion in assets under management. The company does not disclose individual client assets under management.

Brown Brothers Harriman is known for its ties with a "Who's Who" of American politicians and central bankers, including the late W. Averell Harriman, who was a partner in the firm. Harriman was a governor of New York state and a diplomat who served U.S. presidents from Franklin Roosevelt to Lyndon Johnson. Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, also has worked for Brown Brothers Harriman.

