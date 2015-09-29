By Lauren Hirsch and Freya Berry
| NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 Brown-Forman Corp
, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, has hired Goldman
Sachs Group Inc to explore the sale of brands that
include liqueur labels Southern Comfort and Chambord, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company wants to focus on its
core whiskey business, centered on its top-selling Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Whiskey brand, the sources said this week.
The process is at an early stage, though Brown-Forman has
already reached out to potential buyers, the sources said.
Collectively, the brands could be valued in the hundreds of
millions of dollars, the sources added, asking not to be named
because the matter is confidential.
Goldman Sachs and Brown-Forman declined to comment.
Southern Comfort's net sales declined 7 percent in the
company's most recent fiscal year, hit by competition from
flavored whiskeys. In the same period, the Jack Daniel's
business increased sales by net 5 percent.
Brown-Forman purchased the Jack Daniel Distillery in
Lynchburg, Tennessee, in 1956. The company's other whiskey
brands include Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times and
Canadian Whisky.
The company's third liqueur brand is Tuaca. It also sells
tequila, including Don Eduardo and vodka, including Finlandia.
It purchased Southern Comfort in 1979 and Chambord in 2006.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York and Freya Berry in
London; Additional reporting Martinne Geller in London; Editing
by Carmel Crimmins and Lisa Shumaker)