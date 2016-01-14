Jan 14 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said it would sell its liqueur brands, Southern Comfort and Tuaca, to alcohol maker Sazerac for $543.5 million.

Brown-Forman said on Thursday the sale would contribute about $475 million to its fiscal 2016 operating income. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)