(Adds deal detail)
Dec 16 U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown
Inc said it has agreed to buy Arrowhead General
Insurance Agency Inc for $395 million in cash.
Brown & Brown said it will buy Arrowhead from Spectrum
Equity Investors, JMI Equity and a management equityholder
group.
The company said the purchase price is subject to
adjustments for certain items such as Arrowhead's working
capital, debt and net tax operating losses.
The insurance broker said an additional payment of up to $5
million may be made three years after closing.
"It is expected that this transaction will increase our
total annual revenue and number of team members by approximately
ten percent," Brown & Brown Chief Executive Powell Brown said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by David
Cowell)