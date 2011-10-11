* BBH hires Fidelity Investment's Febres-Cordero

* Brown Brothers seeks more wealthy clients outside U.S.

Oct 11 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, the financial-advisory boutique, said on Tuesday it hired Fidelity Investments veteran Rafael Febres-Cordero to expand its wealth management business outside the United States.

Febres-Cordero, who will be based in New York, joins after 14 years at Fidelity, where he served as a managing director at the private equity arm, Devonshire Investors, as well as managing director for southern Europe & Latin America within Fidelity Investments International.

Brown Brothers, founded in 1818, said it oversaw $43 billion in client assets as of June 30, including $12 billion for individuals and families.

Fidelity officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone)