RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
* BBH hires Fidelity Investment's Febres-Cordero
* Brown Brothers seeks more wealthy clients outside U.S.
Oct 11 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, the financial-advisory boutique, said on Tuesday it hired Fidelity Investments veteran Rafael Febres-Cordero to expand its wealth management business outside the United States.
Febres-Cordero, who will be based in New York, joins after 14 years at Fidelity, where he served as a managing director at the private equity arm, Devonshire Investors, as well as managing director for southern Europe & Latin America within Fidelity Investments International.
Brown Brothers, founded in 1818, said it oversaw $43 billion in client assets as of June 30, including $12 billion for individuals and families.
Fidelity officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.