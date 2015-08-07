(Kathryn Cramer Brownell, assistant professor of history at
Purdue University, is author of the new book, "Showbiz Politics:
Hollywood in American Political Life." The opinions expressed
here are her own.)
By Kathryn Cramer Brownell
Aug 7 Thursday night's entertainment programming
featured the bombastic Donald Trump in the Republican primary
debates, and the sarcastic Jon Stewart in his goodbye on The
Daily Show. Though Stewart has repeatedly lampooned Trump's
candidacy, over the past 16 years, Stewart's commentary has
ingrained "showbiz politics" into all aspects of American
political life - shaping an environment in which Trump's
candidacy can exist and thrive.
Over more than a half-century, television has essentially
replaced the party as the modern political boss. Transforming
political contests into an on-screen production has the
democratic feeling of viewer participation - but it still
maintains the reality of corporate control.
Stewart's long successful run and Trump's six-week surge
demonstrate how American voters have come to expect political
discussions and debates to mirror prime-time TV entertainment
programming. Though the Trump show and the Daily Show both
present populist, anti-establishment points of view, their use
of entertainment provides a way to actually reinforcere the
political and economic power of the establishment that both
regularly admonish.
Beginning in the 1950s, media consultants encouraged parties
to make television central to winning elections. In his landmark
1956 book, Professional Public Relations and Political Power,
the Princeton political scientist Stanley Kelley Jr. observed
that television forced candidates to confront a new party boss -
one that did not doll out favors, jobs or bribes to win votes.
This party boss - whether an advertising executive,
political consultant, or celebrity - played media games. Rather
than stuffing ballot boxes, this party boss worked to "mold the
mind of the voter" by connecting the presidential hopeful to
audiences with spectacle. Electoral success seemed to hinge on
the ability to produce a political production and create a
celebrity persona for candidates.
This opened up the nomination process. It moved from party
bosses sitting in the much-cited smoke-filled convention hall
back rooms to a process that engages the wider public. In 1960,
boyish Senator John F. Kennedy won the presidential nomination
over the country's most powerful Democrat, Senate Majority
Leader Lyndon B. Johnson, by appealing to primary voters as
"Jack Kennedy fans."
These "democratic events," however, were also carefully
orchestrated by JFK's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, a former movie
mogul. He used his privately funded version of a "Hollywood
dream machine," to elicit specific emotions and reactions from
the American public.
During the 1966 California gubernatorial race, former screen
actor Ronald Reagan framed himself as a "citizen politician."
His critique of New Deal policies stirred what commentators
called a "Jacksonian chord in the public mind" - even as it was
artfully crafted behind-the-scenes by his Kitchen Cabinet of
wealthy California businessmen and developers.
Now, candidates are constructed in control rooms rather than
smoke-filled rooms, creating a culture in which distrust of both
the political and media establishment flourish.
Stewart's legacy is that entertainment can provide a context
for meaningful political conversations about the hypocrisy of
elected officials and the distorting lens of cable news
programs. On Thursday, Stephen Colbert celebrated how his mentor
taught the Daily Show staff to discuss politics with clarity,
intention and respect. But, Colbert also touched on how Stewart
had gained power "in the realm of Washington politics and media"
though his commentary. And he is right.
Entertainment has become central to the political
establishment. Late night political comedy has created an
opportunity for presidential contenders to overcome voter
cynicism through performative politics. President Barack Obama,
for example, made seven appearances on the Daily Show, and has
worked diligently to convert Stewart's viewers into Democratic
voters.
Now on the campaign trail, Republican candidates are working
to emulate Obama's strategy - with former Florida Governor Jeb
Bush slow-jamming the news on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
and Trump, well, being Donald Trump - the reality television
star and now star of the GOP polls.
In this over-produced political environment, both Trump and
Stewart appeal to the simultaneous public desire for
authenticity and the expectation of entertainment in politics -
which also requires an elaborate commercial production. "Showbiz
politics," which both men practice, appears to be more
democratic through its appeal to a broader range of voters. Yet
it also reflects a corporate media structure that relies on
extensive funding and targeted market research.
More than 5 million viewers tuned into the debates on
Thursday night - many expecting entertainment. After the
debates, viewers watched Stewart's last episode of Daily Show -
many expected meaningful political discourse. The two programs
are interconnected and mutually reinforce one another as well as
the political and media establishment they each critique.
Though both are voicing frustrations with the status quo,
their political style inherently encourages consumption, not
necessarily activism. FOX News has served as an entertainment
forum for conservative candidates, the Daily Show has served as
an outlet for liberal frustrations.
With elaborate comedic productions, Stewart reminds
audiences about the need to hold elected officials and reporters
accountable for their actions. Liberally minded millennials
consume his show as a form of political activism, just as
conservatives consume entertainment-driven FOX News commentary
and talk-radio shows as part of their political identity.
What is still unknown are the implications of this modern
"showbiz politics" - in which politicians and journalists appeal
to the public as media consumers first, voters second. It can
serve to reinforce the dominant empires of entertainment with
passive consumption. But it can also open paths for viewers to
turn their cynicism into activism and finally demonstrate
media's democratic potential.
