March 7 Jack Daniel's parent Brown-Forman
Corp reported a smaller third-quarter profit on lower
than expected sales of its alcoholic beverages.
Net sales slipped 0.4 percent to $959 million in the three
months ended Jan. 31, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1
billion, according to I/B/E/S.
But excluding the impact of items such as currency exchange
and its exit from a wine business, sales rose 7 percent.
Net income came to $133.1 million, or 93 cents per share,
during the quarter, down from $140.7 million, or 96 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Brown-Forman, whose other brands include Southern Comfort
and Finlandia, cited strong gains in markets such as Germany,
Russia and Canada, compared with weaker performances in markets
such as China and Greece.
Brown Foreman said it expects full-year earnings of between
$3.50 per share and $3.65 per share, compared with the $3.65 per
share analysts are projecting.
