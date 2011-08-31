* Q1 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.83

* Sales $840.3 mln vs est $725.4 mln

* Keeps FY EPS outlook $3.45-$3.85

* Shares down less than 1 pct (Adds executive comments, share activity; changes dateline, previous BANGALORE)

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Brown Forman Corp (BFb.N), the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as higher input costs and advertising on new products hurt margins.

Operating margins fell to 22.1 percent in the first quarter from 23.2 percent last year, and advertising spending rose 19 percent, following the launch of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey.

The company also said it was seeing higher costs for glass, used for bottling, and corn, which is used in making whiskey.

Still, Brown Forman, which also makes Finlandia vodka and Southern Comfort, posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales and kept its full-year earnings forecast, citing an improvement in business at North American restaurants and bars.

"It is probably not as healthy as what we would like it to be, but it is certainly better than what we were seeing over the course of the past two to three years. And so that is all very encouraging," Chief Financial Officer Don Berg said on a conference call.

First-quarter net profit rose to $118.1 million, or 81 cents a share, from $111.4 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 13 percent to $840.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 83 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $725.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brown Forman shares were down 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.08 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Dave Zimmerman)