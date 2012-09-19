Sept 19 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, said Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd will distribute its brands in Japan from 2013.

The agreement follows the termination of a more than 40-year-old business relationship between Japanese food and beverage company Suntory and Brown-Forman at the end of 2012.

Brown-Forman shares closed at $64.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.