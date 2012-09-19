UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers logs record first-half profit as coal prices surge
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
Sept 19 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, said Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd will distribute its brands in Japan from 2013.
The agreement follows the termination of a more than 40-year-old business relationship between Japanese food and beverage company Suntory and Brown-Forman at the end of 2012.
Brown-Forman shares closed at $64.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
Feb 14 LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday and forecast slower-than-expected growth this year, as the online lender recovers from a scandal related to its business practices.
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Origin Energy tweaked up its earnings forecast but warned on Wednesday it will book a A$1.89 billion ($1.45 billion) charge in its half-year results, mainly on its stake in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project.