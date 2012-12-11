MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Brown-Forman Corp on Monday sold $750 million of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BROWN-FORMAN CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.669 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.06 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 45 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.345 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.978 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15BPS
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.