Brown-Forman Corp on Monday sold $750 million of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BROWN-FORMAN CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.669 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.06 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 45 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.345 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.978 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15BPS