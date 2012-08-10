(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1-3 after PNC revises filing to show it does not control 10.32 pct stake in Brown-Forman)

Aug 10 PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Friday that it erroneously reported a 10.32 percent stake in Brown-Forman Corp, which would have made it the alcoholic drink maker's largest shareholder, with shares worth $810.9 million.

The financial services company does own a stake in Brown-Forman, but it is below the 5 percent threshold that would require PNC to disclose the stake, PNC spokeswoman Amy Vargo said. She could not say how the error occurred.

The erroneous disclosure was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PNC later filed an amended document to correct the error.

Brown-Forman, known for drinks such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, was not immediately available for comment.

Brown-Forman's next-largest shareholders include Atlas Brown Investment Advisors Inc and Vanguard Group Inc, which each held more than 5 percent of the company's shares as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Brown-Forman announced a 3-for-2 stock split in July. The additional shares are expected to be distributed on Friday and the stock price is set to be adjusted on the New York Stock Exchange for trading beginning on Aug. 13. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)