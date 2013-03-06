BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong global demand for North American whiskeys.
Net income rose to $157.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $133.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.03 billion.
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1