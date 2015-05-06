May 6 Brown Shipley Private Bank appointed Philip Wynn private client director in its London office.

Wynn joins from Lloyds Private Banking, following a 35-year career with the Lloyds Banking Group, Brown Shipley said.

At Brown Shipley, Wynn will be responsible for developing private banking and wealth management relationships with high networth clients. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)