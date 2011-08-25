* Q2 revenue up 7.2 pct at $628.1 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.85-$0.97

* Sees FY11 revenue of $2.68-$2.71 bln

* Sells AND1 brand to a brand management Co (Follows alerts)

Aug 25 Brown Shoe Co Inc swung to a second-quarter loss hurt by weak sales of its once-popular toning shoes and the footwear retailer slashed its full-year profit forecast, citing concerns over rising costs and consumer confidence.

The company, which owns the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer brands, now expects a full-year adjusted profit of 85-97 cents a share, compared with its prior outlook of $1.25-$1.32 a share.

Net loss for the second quarter was $4.6 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a profit of $5.3 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $628.1 million. However, the company, like many of its peers, saw a rapid decline in toning sales during the quarter.

As the fad of toning footwear fizzles out, retailers have been liquidating inventory of these shoes that are supposed to exercise leg and buttock muscles by making the wearer work harder while walking.

Separately, the company said it sold its AND1 brand to New York-based Galaxy International, a brand management company, for $55 million and said it would use the money to pay down debt.

Brown Shoe had acquired AND1, a basketball and lifestyle brand, as part of its takeover of the American Sporting Goods in February.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based company's shares closed at $7.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)