* Q2 revenue up 7.2 pct at $628.1 mln
* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.85-$0.97
* Sees FY11 revenue of $2.68-$2.71 bln
* Sells AND1 brand to a brand management Co
Aug 25 Brown Shoe Co Inc swung to a
second-quarter loss hurt by weak sales of its once-popular
toning shoes and the footwear retailer slashed its full-year
profit forecast, citing concerns over rising costs and consumer
confidence.
The company, which owns the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer
brands, now expects a full-year adjusted profit of 85-97 cents a
share, compared with its prior outlook of $1.25-$1.32 a share.
Net loss for the second quarter was $4.6 million, or 11
cents a share, compared with a profit of $5.3 million, or 12
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $628.1 million. However, the
company, like many of its peers, saw a rapid decline in toning
sales during the quarter.
As the fad of toning footwear fizzles out, retailers have
been liquidating inventory of these shoes that are supposed to
exercise leg and buttock muscles by making the wearer work
harder while walking.
Separately, the company said it sold its AND1 brand to New
York-based Galaxy International, a brand management company, for
$55 million and said it would use the money to pay down debt.
Brown Shoe had acquired AND1, a basketball and lifestyle
brand, as part of its takeover of the American Sporting Goods in
February.
The St. Louis, Missouri-based company's shares closed at
$7.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)