March 7 Brown Shoe Co Inc posted quarterly results below market estimates, hurt by weak sales of boots and toning shoes and higher discounts at its Famous Footwear chain.

For the fourth quarter, Brown Shoe posted a loss of $8.2 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $3.4 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 10 cents a share, which came in below analysts' expectations of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brown Shoe, which also owns the Naturalizer brands, said revenue rose 4 percent to $628.9 million. Analysts, on average, had expected sales of $643.5 million.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of 78 cents to 92 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 78 cents a share.

Brown Shoe shares closed at $10.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)