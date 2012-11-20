Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Brown Shoe Co Inc's profit beat analysts' estimates for the third consecutive quarter, helped by a strong back-to-school season and higher sales at its Famous Footwear stores.
The company, which also operates Naturalizer stores, said third-quarter profit fell to $24.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $33.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Brown Shoe earned 60 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $732.2 million, above the average market estimate of $703.3 million.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.