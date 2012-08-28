Aug 28 Footwear retailer Brown Shoe Co Inc posted a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by cost cuts and higher sales at its Famous Footwear stores.

Brown Shoe, which operates more than 1,300 Famous Footwear and Naturalizer stores, said its quarterly loss narrowed to $2.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 16 cents per share.

Brown Shoe, which also operates the internet retailing company Shoes.com, said revenue fell 3 percent to $599.3 million.

Comparable store sales rose 3.9 percent in the quarter.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $15.40 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.