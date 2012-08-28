* Shares up 7 pct premarket

Aug 28 Brown Shoe Co Inc posted a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by cost cutting and higher sales at its Famous Footwear stores, prompting the footwear retailer to raise the lower end of its full-year profit outlook.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company rose 7 percent to $16.50 premarket on Tuesday. They closed at $15.40 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The retailer, which operates more than 1,300 Famous Footwear and Naturalizer stores, increased the lower end of its profit forecast by 2 cents and now expects full-year earnings of between 85 cents per share and 95 cents per share.

Brown Shoe distributes brands such as Sam Edelman, Dr. Scholl's and Vera Wang Lavender as well as running its retail stores and online sales portal shoes.com.

To boost profits the company has been tightly managing its inventory and has quit distributing children's shoes and some women's specialty brands.

Inventory fell 1 percent to $621 million.

Brown Shoe, which competes with Shoe Carnival and Genesco Inc, also said gross margins rose to 39 percent in the quarter, spurred by reduced expenses.

The company's quarterly loss narrowed to $2.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 16 cents per share.

While revenue fell 3 percent to $599.3 million, comparable store sales rose 3.9 percent in the quarter, Brown Shoe said.