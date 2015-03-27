(Corrects to "Ski-Doo" from "Ski-doo" in headline)

March 27 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by the stronger dollar, the introduction of new powersports vehicles and higher shipments of Can-Am off-road vehicles.

The company reported net profit attributable to shareholders of C$8.5 million ($6.8 million) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with loss of C$6.2 million a year earlier.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company's revenue rose 18.3 percent to C$1.07 billion. The introduction of new models boosted revenue from year-round products by nearly 53 percent to C$416 million. ($1 = C$1.2512) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)