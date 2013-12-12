Dec 12 Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP Inc , which was spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003, reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong shipments of snowmobiles worldwide.

The Canadian company's net profit rose to C$48.2 million, or 41 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$31.7 million, or 31 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, BRP earned 50 Canadian cents per basic share.