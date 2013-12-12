BRIEF-Tahoe says Q4 revenue $784.5 mln
* Tahoe achieves record production and cash flow per share in 2016
Dec 12 Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP Inc , which was spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003, reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong shipments of snowmobiles worldwide.
The Canadian company's net profit rose to C$48.2 million, or 41 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$31.7 million, or 31 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, BRP earned 50 Canadian cents per basic share.
* Tahoe achieves record production and cash flow per share in 2016
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, March 9 Starbucks Corp's vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.