June 12 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit due to a foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and lower tax expenses.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company's net profit rose to C$28 million ($25.8 million) in the first quarter ended April 30 from C$25.7 million, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.7 percent to C$758.6 million. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)