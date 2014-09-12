BRIEF-Arcos Dorados announces commencement of tender offer
* Arcos dorados holdings inc. Announces commencement of tender offer for up to u.s.$80 million of its 6.625% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to fix spelling of "Canada" in first paragraph)
Sept 12 Canada's BRP Inc halved its net loss in the second quarter as it sold more of its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts.
Net loss shrank to C$3.6 million ($3.3 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from C$7.9 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose by a quarter to C$780 million. (1 US dollar = 1.1047 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wyndham worldwide prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's peso pulled back from a more than four-month high on Thursday as other Latin American currencies extended their advance for a second session on bets the United States will hike interest rates this year less than previously expected. The peso hit 19.05 per dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since it was battered by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, but its advance flagged as the currency retreated to around 19.26 per dolla