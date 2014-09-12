(Corrects to fix spelling of "Canada" in first paragraph)

Sept 12 Canada's BRP Inc halved its net loss in the second quarter as it sold more of its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts.

Net loss shrank to C$3.6 million ($3.3 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from C$7.9 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose by a quarter to C$780 million. (1 US dollar = 1.1047 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)