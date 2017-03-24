March 24 Canada's BRP Inc reported a 17.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by strong demand for its Ski-Doo snowmobiles as well as year-round products.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was C$136.6 million (about $102 million) or C$1.22 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of C$28.7 million or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose to C$1.31 billion from C$1.11 billion. ($1 = 1.3356 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)