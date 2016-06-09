(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net profit "rose", not "fell".)

June 9 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 33.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a weak Canadian dollar.

The company's net profit rose to C$110.7 million ($87.07 million), or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from C$83.1 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to C$929.9 million. ($1 = 1.2714 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)