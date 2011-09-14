SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian developer BR Properties (BRPR3.SA) had enough cash for new acquisitions after agreeing to buy rival WTorre, an executive said on Wednesday on a call with reporters.

BR Properties said in a Wednesday securities filing it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy rival WTorre Properties, doubling down on commercial real estate and growing its property holdings to 10 billion reais in a red-hot market.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)