* Deal to be finalized in 90 days, filing says
* BTG, WTorre to hold stake in BR Properties
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian developer BR
Properties (BRPR3.SA) agreed to buy rival WTorre Properties,
doubling down on commercial real estate and growing its
property holdings to 10 billion reais in a red-hot market.
BR Properties said in a Wednesday securities filing it had
signed a memorandum of understanding with WTorre -- and that
company's majority shareholder BTG Pactual -- to acquire 100
percent of the rival within 90 days.
Local securities firm BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] in March agreed
to buy a controlling stake in WTorre. Under terms of the deal,
30.8 percent of BR Properties will pass into the hands of BTG
Pactual and its investors, while partners at WTorre will hold
8.4 percent.
The reported transaction highlights BR Properties' growing
bet on commercial real estate in Brazil, where global investors
such as Sam Zell's Equity International and real estate
investment trust Hines have pocketed sizzling gains through the
sale and development of warehouses, office compounds and
shopping malls.
WTorre, which in recent years underwent fast growth
after overseeing the construction of Banco Santander Brasil's
(SANB11.SA) Sao Paulo headquarters, parks and other commercial
works, suspended an initial public offering late last year.
Plans by WTorre's founding partner Walter Torre to attract
strategic partners and raise fresh funds by using assets as
collateral did not take off.