By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian developer BR Properties (BRPR3.SA) agreed to buy rival WTorre Properties, doubling down on commercial real estate and growing its property holdings to 10 billion reais in a red-hot market.

BR Properties said in a Wednesday securities filing it had signed a memorandum of understanding with WTorre -- and that company's majority shareholder BTG Pactual -- to acquire 100 percent of the rival within 90 days.

Local securities firm BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] in March agreed to buy a controlling stake in WTorre. Under terms of the deal, 30.8 percent of BR Properties will pass into the hands of BTG Pactual and its investors, while partners at WTorre will hold 8.4 percent.

The reported transaction highlights BR Properties' growing bet on commercial real estate in Brazil, where global investors such as Sam Zell's Equity International and real estate investment trust Hines have pocketed sizzling gains through the sale and development of warehouses, office compounds and shopping malls.

WTorre, which in recent years underwent fast growth after overseeing the construction of Banco Santander Brasil's (SANB11.SA) Sao Paulo headquarters, parks and other commercial works, suspended an initial public offering late last year.

Plans by WTorre's founding partner Walter Torre to attract strategic partners and raise fresh funds by using assets as collateral did not take off.