LONDON, March 5 The UK accountancy
regulator has opened twin probes into KPMG's auditing of
Lloyd's of London car and motorcycles insurer Equity Red Star
and actuaries who advised it.
In 2010 Equity Red Star, a UK subsidiary of Insurance
Australia Group which insures one in four motorcycles
on Britain's roads, crashed to a A$358 million loss after
failing to set aside enough cash to cover claims.
IAG has since replaced the unit's top management and
overhauled its reserving procedures but in January Equity Red
Star was reprimanded by Lloyd's and charged 95,000 pounds
($151,000) in investigation costs for previously not having big
enough buffers to cover a surge in personal injury claims.
On Monday the Accountancy and Actuarial Discipline Board
said it is now investigating KPMG's auditing of Equity Red Star
for the three years that ended Dec. 2009 "with particular
reference to technical provisions".
The AADB is also investigating the conduct of actuaries who
advised Equity Syndicate Management Ltd, the management agent
and a corporate member of the Lloyd's of London insurance market
which trades as Equity Red Star.
KPMG said it will cooperate fully with the AADB probe.
"We are confident our audit work in relation to the Equity
Red Star syndicate met the relevant professional standards," a
KPMG spokesman said.
Equity Red Star said it had no comment to make.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Myles Neligan; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)