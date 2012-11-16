LONDON Nov 16 Britain has suspended all aid to
the government of Uganda over new evidence that British
taxpayers' money may have been stolen, Development Secretary
Justine Greening said on Friday.
Four European countries including Britain had already
suspended some aid to Kampala over a growing scandal involving
the theft of $13 million in donor funds meant for the
reconstruction of two impoverished regions.
Britain had planned to channel a total of 27 million pounds
($43 million) in aid money through the Ugandan government this
financial year. Friday's announcement means Kampala will not
receive the remaining 11 million pounds that had been due by the
end of March.
"Unless the Government of Uganda can show that UK taxpayers'
money is going towards helping the poorest people lift
themselves out of poverty, this aid will remain frozen and we
will expect repayment and administrative and criminal
sanctions," the Department for International Development said in
a statement.
Norway, Ireland and Denmark have also suspended aid to
Uganda. Britain had already frozen aid specifically to the prime
minister's office in August.
Uganda's auditor general has implicated officials from the
prime minister's office in embezzlement on a grand scale.
The scandal adds to concerns about corruption under
President Yoweri Museveni, whose critics say has created a
culture of impunity for cronies who steal public money while
remaining loyal to the ruling party.