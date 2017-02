LONDON, Sept 2 Two 630-megawatt (MW) reactors at EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear plant in Britain were reducing available capacity on Friday to start a planned outage, a spokesman said.

"Sizewell B is reducing load ahead of the start of its planned refuelling outage," he said.

Maximum export limit (MEL) at reactor B1 stood at 15 MW at 1118 GMT, while reactor B2's MEL fell to 509 MW. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)