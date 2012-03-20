March 20 Private power utility Bruce Power said
it restarted its Unit 2 reactor at the Bruce A nuclear plant
following completion of minor repairs to a pump system, after
the newly rebuilt reactor was shut down over the weekend due to
a leak.
On Friday, Canada's nuclear regulator had given Bruce Power
the green light to restart the reactor, which had been offline
for nearly 20 years.
The company's operations team detected a leak on a Unit 2
pump system during restart activities, it said in a statement.
"There was no impact on the rest of Bruce A, the public,
external environment or worker safety," the Ontario utility
added.
Bruce Power is a partnership between uranium producer Cameco
Corp and pipeline company TransCanada Corp. A
retirement trust, the Power Workers' Union, and the Society of
Energy Professionals all have a smaller share.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)