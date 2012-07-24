* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.11-$0.13 vs est $0.21

July 24 Life sciences tool maker Bruker Corporation reported preliminary earnings that fell well short of analysts' estimates on a weaker euro and softening customer demand in Europe.

Makers of life sciences tools have been under pressure lately both from a slowing global economy and from reduced government spending, critical to their biggest customers -- educational institutes and research organizations.

Rival Water Corp also reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, but better cost management resulted in a second-quarter profit that was mostly in-line with expectations.

Bruker expects to earn between 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the second quarter, on revenue of $420 million. Excluding items, the company sees earnings between 11 cents to 13 cents per share.

Analysts on average expect earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $434.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bruker, which provides scientific instruments and solutions for molecular and materials research, as well as for industrial and applied analysis, will announce second-quarter results on July 31.

Shares of the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company closed at $13.36 on Monday on the Nasdaq. Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters' shares closed at $75.59 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)