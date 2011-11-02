UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 2 The Brunei Monetary Authority has successfully priced nine Islamic sukuk series totalling B$691 million ($540.6 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.
All but one of the sukuk had a tenor of 91 days with values ranging from B$31 million to B$100 million. The 364-day sukuk had a nominal value of B$96 million.
The sukuks were priced betwwn 0.1-0.35 percent.
The monetary authority said the Brunei government has issued over B$3.35 billion of short-term sukuk since April 2006. ($1 = 1.278 Brunei Dollars) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.