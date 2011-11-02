KUALA LUMPUR Nov 2 The Brunei Monetary Authority has successfully priced nine Islamic sukuk series totalling B$691 million ($540.6 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

All but one of the sukuk had a tenor of 91 days with values ranging from B$31 million to B$100 million. The 364-day sukuk had a nominal value of B$96 million.

The sukuks were priced betwwn 0.1-0.35 percent.

The monetary authority said the Brunei government has issued over B$3.35 billion of short-term sukuk since April 2006. ($1 = 1.278 Brunei Dollars) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong)