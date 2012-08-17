RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Dutch staffing firm Brunel on Friday raised its full year sales outlook, citing increased investments in the oil and gas industry.
Brunel said in a statement it expected sales to grow by at least 15 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent growth forecast given in May. Sales were 980 million euros in 2011.
Brunel, which makes about two thirds of its sales from providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 15.6 million euros on sales of 303 million euros in second quarter.
Six analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBIT of 17 million euros on quarterly sales of 277 million euros.
EBIT was hit by 0.9 million euros of one-off costs related to tax adjustments, Brunel said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.