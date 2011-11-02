* Q3 op profit 16.7 mln vs highest estimate of 15.1 mln
* Sees 30 pct 2011 sales growth vs 20 pct previously
* Australian energy projects boost growth
* Warns euro debt crisis may impact its markets
AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 Dutch specialist staffing firm
Brunel on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook on
the back of energy projects in Australia, bucking a trend of
rivals who have seen growth weakening.
Brunel, which makes more than 60 percent of sales from
providing workers to the oil and gas industry, said in a
statement it expected 2011 sales to grow 30 percent instead of
20 percent as predicted in August.
Sales were 720.9 million euros ($985.9 million) last year,
when it made an operating profit of 37.3 million euros and paid
a dividend of 0.80 euros per share.
Bigger Dutch rivals Randstad and USG People
, as well as U.S. rival Manpower , have in the
past two weeks warned for slowing growth in demand for workers,
underlining the weak state of Europe's economy.
Brunel, whose other focus areas are engineering, IT, finance
and law, said it expected its energy division to "have another
solid quarter" thanks to Australian projects, but was less
upbeat over developments in Europe.
"For the European market we remain cautious ... as the
economic and monetary circumstances are still uncertain, which
may affect the markets we are active in," Brunel said.
Brunel, the Netherlands' third-largest staffing firm by
sales, said it more than doubled its third-quarter operating
profit to 16.7 million euros compared with last year, beating
the highest estimate at 15.1 million in a Reuters poll of three
analysts.
Quarterly sales grew 42 percent to 244.2 million euros, also
ahead of analysts' forecasts.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)