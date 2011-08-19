* Keeps outlook for at least 20 pct rise in 2011 sales

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 Dutch staffing firm Brunel said economic and political uncertainty was holding it back from raising its full-year revenue guidance after beating expectations with second-quarter sales growth.

Brunel shares have lost almost a third of their value this month on worries about the global economic outlook, but investors were impressed by its second-quarter sales and sent its shares up 4.8 percent to 20.95 euros in early trade.

Brunel, which makes more than 60 percent of sales from providing workers to the oil and gas industry, previously expected 2011 revenues to grow by at least 20 percent and said on Friday second-quarter and July sales growth topped its own expectations.

"We are confident about a continuation of this positive trend, but in view of the current economic and political uncertainty we do not wish to provide an increased quantitative outlook," the company said in a statement.

Analysts at Rabo Securities said Brunel's "impressive" organic sales growth of 29 percent beat its estimate of 22 percent, but this was offset by lower than expected margins.

It kept its rating on the shares at 'hold', given the uncertain economic outlook, the risk of a recession and "ample earnings downgrade potential in a recession scenario".

Brunel, whose other focus areas are engineering, IT, finance and law, said market conditions in Europe had been favourable, especially in Germany, while the Dutch market remained challenging.

Brunel competes with larger Dutch rivals Randstad and USG People and Switzerland's Adecco , which cautioned last week that growth in July had been lower than in June, in line with guidance from rivals Randstad and Manpower.

With equity and debt markets in turmoil, signs have been mounting that growth in major economies may be on the wane.

Dutch firm Boskalis , the world's largest dredger, warned on Thursday that challenging market conditions could delay new projects in the oil and gas sector and the global ports industry.

Brunel, the Netherlands' third-largest staffing firm by sales, said it made a quarterly operating profit of 11.9 million euros, compared with the range of 10.7 million to 12.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of four analysts and 6.2 million euros in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter was 217.3 million euros, up 29 percent compared with the same quarter in 2010 and ahead of expectations from four analysts who had forecast sales ranging between 193 million euros and 215 million euros. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)