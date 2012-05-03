AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch staffing firm Brunel
beat first-quarter forecasts on Thursday and repeated
its outlook of at least 10 percent sales growth this year.
Brunel, which makes about two thirds of its sales from
providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, reported
earnings before interest and tax of 22.4 million euros on sales
of 290.4 million euros.
Three analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had
forecast first-quarter EBIT of 18.5 million euros on quarterly
sales of 265 million euros.
It reiterated it expected sales to grow by at least 10
percent compared with last year, when revenue was 980 million
euros.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)