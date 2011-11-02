(Repeats to attach to headlines)

AMSTERDAM Nov 2 Dutch specialist staffing firm Brunel on Wednesday raised its full year outlook helped by energy projects in Australia, seeing a 30 percent growth in sales.

Brunel, which makes more than 60 percent of sales from providing workers to the oil and gas industry, in August expected 2011 revenues to grow by at least 20 percent but also warned for economic and political uncertainty.

For the European market it remained cautious due to the euro zone crisis, which may affect its markets, said Brunel. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)