UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN May 12 Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday it was optimistic for the rest of the year as it posted an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 9.6 million euros ($13.2 million).
The company which works cashmere sweaters in a medieval hamlet in central Italy said first-quarter net sales rose 12.2 percent to 99.6 million euros, in line with its most recent guidance for double-digit growth.
"Being halfway into this year already, having had very very positive feedback on our autumn-winter collections for both men and women, and having taken orders for autumn-winter 2014, we calmly reiterate our optimism for this year," Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.
The company said investments were ongoing in its retail network and the share of revenue from its monobrand stores rose over three percentage points to 33.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources