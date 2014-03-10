UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(recasts lead with guidance, adds detail)
MILAN, March 10 Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli confirmed it expected double-digit growth in revenue and profit for 2014 on Monday, as it reported 2013 net profit a touch above market expectations.
Brunello Cucinelli, chief executive of the firm which makes clothing in a medieval hamlet in Italy's central Umbria region, said in a statement he expected double digit growth in 2014 in terms of both revenue and profit.
Like-for-like sales from its directly-operated stores rose 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates in the first two months of 2014, Cucinelli said.
Net profit rose 10.9 percent to 29.6 million euros ($41 million) in 2013, the company said, slightly above a mean estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters of 28.9 million euros.
The group said it would pay a 2013 dividend of 0.11 euros per share, equal to a quarter of its net profit.
The chief executive pointed to double-digit growth in sales and profits when the firm reported preliminary 2013 sales in January.
Cucinelli raised the proportion of sales it makes through the retail channel - which typically allows luxury clothiers higher margins and greater control over their brands - to 35.8 percent in 2013 from 27.5 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources