MILAN Jan 16 Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth in sales and profits for 2014 as the Italian cashmere specialist reported a 15.4 percent rise in preliminary 2013 net sales to 322.5 million euros ($438.65 million).

The results were in line with the mean forecasts of eight analysts polled by Reuters, which estimated full-year revenue around 322 million euros.

The company, which makes luxury daywear in a medieval hamlet in Italy's central Umbria region, said sales grew 23.2 percent in the United States, and 20 percent in its other key market of Europe.

Sales in China, which represents a smaller share of the company's sales, grew by 52.5 percent in the period, Brunello Cucinelli said. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)