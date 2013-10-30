UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 30 Italian luxury leather goods brand Bruno Magli said on Tuesday its hedge fund owner Fortelus has begun exclusive talks to sell the entire company to a consortium of Asian investors.
Bruno Magli said London-based Fortelus is expected to close the deal with a group of investors including South Korean retailer E-Land and Hong Kong-based private equity firm CDIB Capital in November.
The luxury shoe and handbag brand dates back to the early 1900s when two brothers and their sister set up a workshop in their basement with a share capital of 35 old Italian lira, according to the company.
E-Land has been acquiring outlets, leisure holdings and fashion brands since 2009, and already owns upmarket Italian bag and wallet maker Mandarina Duck.
CDIB Capital is owned by Taiwan-based investment and merchant banking group China Development Financial.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources