April 26 Recreational boats and fitness equipment maker Brunswick Corp reported a first-quarter profit ahead of market expectations, helped by improved margins, and raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook.

The company, which also makes marine engines and pool tables, posted a net profit of $39.7 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $27.5 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents a share.

Brunswick now expects full-year earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 a share, up from a previous forecast of $1.20 to $1.50 a share. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)