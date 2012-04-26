BRIEF-22nd Century Group updates on lawsuit filed by Crede
* 22nd Century Group Inc says prevails in recent phase of lawsuit filed by Crede CG III, Ltd
April 26 Recreational boats and fitness equipment maker Brunswick Corp reported a first-quarter profit ahead of market expectations, helped by improved margins, and raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook.
The company, which also makes marine engines and pool tables, posted a net profit of $39.7 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $27.5 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents a share.
Brunswick now expects full-year earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 a share, up from a previous forecast of $1.20 to $1.50 a share. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Carpenter Technology sees FY 2017 captial expenditures of $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to be completed by the second quarter, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said in the company's earning call.