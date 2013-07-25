CHICAGO, July 25 Brunswick Corp posted
lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, as a series of one-time
charges offset a small improvement in sales of its recreational
boats and marine engines.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company, which also makes
fitness equipment and pool tables, reported a second-quarter
profit from continuing operations of $79.3 million, or 85 cents
a share, down from $94.0 million, or $1.03, a share a year
before.
The results were pulled down by a flurry of one-time
restructuring-, tax- and debt-related charges.
Sales rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Brunswick said it continued to be challenged by what it
characterized as an "uneven recovery in the U.S. powerboat
market."
Even so, it said it was raising its outlook for 2013 diluted
earnings per share from continuing operations to a range of
$2.55 to $2.65 a share, up from a previously forecast range of
$2.30 to $2.50 a share.
The company said its fitness segment, which makes equipment
sold under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands, was
doing especially well this year.