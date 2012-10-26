Oct 26 Brunswick Rail on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Brunswick Rail Leasing, Brunswick Rail Service, Brunswick Trans and Brunswick Wagon Leasing. Goldman Sachs, RBI, UBS and VTB were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRUNSWICK RAIL AMT $600 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 567.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A