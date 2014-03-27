March 27 Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd

* Brunswick rail completes placement of pre-IPO preference shares

* Completed a transaction to raise up to usd 150 million through issue of preference shares with aim of funding growth of company's business

* EBRD may allocate up to usd 30 million of preference shares to international investors

* Remainder of preference shares to be held by EBRD on its own account

* Brunswick Rail was advised on transaction by Goldman Sachs International

* Proceeds from placement will be used to finance Brunswick Rail's investment program for 2014 and 2015