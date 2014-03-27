Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
March 27 Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd
* Brunswick rail completes placement of pre-IPO preference shares
* Completed a transaction to raise up to usd 150 million through issue of preference shares with aim of funding growth of company's business
* EBRD may allocate up to usd 30 million of preference shares to international investors
* Remainder of preference shares to be held by EBRD on its own account
* Brunswick Rail was advised on transaction by Goldman Sachs International
* Proceeds from placement will be used to finance Brunswick Rail's investment program for 2014 and 2015 London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.