By Peter Maushagen
| FRANKFURT, April 13
FRANKFURT, April 13 Lufthansa is in
talks with the owners of Scandinavian carrier SAS and
Brussels Airlines as it seeks to expand its network of airlines
and add to its Eurowings low-cost platform, according to people
close to Lufthansa.
Two sources said on Wednesday that the German carrier had
been in talks with the owners of SAS since the autumn.
The talks could result in Lufthansa taking a stake in SAS -
half owned by Denmark, Norway and Sweden - a cooperation, or
some other kind of partnership, they said.
Lufthansa said it has been a partner with SAS since airline
cooperation group Star Alliance was founded and as a result is
in continuous talks with the Scandinavian carrier. "Anything
else is speculation," a Lufthansa spokesman said.
SAS declined comment.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, Victoria Bryan and Mia
Shanley; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)