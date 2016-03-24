* BEL-20 vs STOXX 600 performance: bit.ly/22ETr5p

* Brussels market helped by lack of travel, luxury stocks

* Bpost, Colruyt among top performers so far in 2016

* ABI offers solid dividend payouts

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 24 Belgium's benchmark BEL-20 equity index has shown resilience to this week's attacks on Brussels, continuing its recent outperformance compared to other European stock markets.

This may partly reflect the composition of the market, one of Europe's smallest, which contains a relatively large proportion of 'defensive' stocks and few from sectors that depend more on positive consumer sentiment.

"Luxury goods, tourism and transport stocks -- which are very present in the Paris market and tend to get hit hard by these types of events -- are practically absent from the Brussels market," said Gregoire Laverne, European equities fund manager at Roche-Brune Asset Management.

Last November's attacks on a football stadium, restaurants and a concert hall in Paris hit travel, leisure and luxury good stocks particularly hard, as did bombings in London in 2005 and Madrid in 2004.

These sectors are not prominent in the BEL-20, which is dominated by global brewing and beer group ABI. It raised its dividend payout last month despite missing fourth quarter earnings forecasts.

ABI is among several big Belgian stocks viewed as 'defensive', meaning they hold large market shares and offer reliable profits, cashflow and dividend payments.

The BEL-20 initially dipped after Tuesday's attacks on the main airport and a metro train in Brussels, but later recovered to close up 0.2 percent on the day.

That contrasts with a 0.1 percent fall in the Paris stock market's CAC-40 on Nov. 16, the first trading day after the gun and bomb attacks on the city late on Friday Nov. 13.

When London's transport network was attacked on July 7, 2005, Britain's FTSE closed 1.4 percent down on the day.

While the BEL-20 has fallen around 10 percent in 2016, roughly in line with the pan-European STOXX 600 index, it has outperformed over the last 12 months, rising 13 percent in 2015 compared to a 7 percent gain for the STOXX 600.

Major banks such as ING and KBC also make up a large chunk of the index, but reliable smaller players, such as postal operator Bpost and retailer Colruyt , have also helped to support the stock market.

Bpost hit a three-month high earlier this month, after the company gave a confident outlook for its business, while shares in Colruyt, which posted forecast-beating profits in December, hit a record high in March.

ING economist Philippe Ledent said he planned to revise down his economic growth forecast for Belgium by 0.1 percentage points following Tuesday's attacks, but added that their financial and economic impact ought not to be overestimated.

"Markets have traditionally shown their resilience to these types of attacks," added Logic Investments' investment manager Harry Shann. (Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Catherine Evans)