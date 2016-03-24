* BEL-20 vs STOXX 600 performance: bit.ly/22ETr5p
* Brussels market helped by lack of travel, luxury stocks
* Bpost, Colruyt among top performers so far in 2016
* ABI offers solid dividend payouts
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 24 Belgium's benchmark BEL-20
equity index has shown resilience to this week's
attacks on Brussels, continuing its recent outperformance
compared to other European stock markets.
This may partly reflect the composition of the market, one
of Europe's smallest, which contains a relatively large
proportion of 'defensive' stocks and few from sectors that
depend more on positive consumer sentiment.
"Luxury goods, tourism and transport stocks -- which are
very present in the Paris market and tend to get hit hard by
these types of events -- are practically absent from the
Brussels market," said Gregoire Laverne, European equities fund
manager at Roche-Brune Asset Management.
Last November's attacks on a football stadium, restaurants
and a concert hall in Paris hit travel, leisure and luxury good
stocks particularly hard, as did bombings in London in 2005 and
Madrid in 2004.
These sectors are not prominent in the BEL-20, which is
dominated by global brewing and beer group ABI. It
raised its dividend payout last month despite missing fourth
quarter earnings forecasts.
ABI is among several big Belgian stocks viewed as
'defensive', meaning they hold large market shares and offer
reliable profits, cashflow and dividend payments.
The BEL-20 initially dipped after Tuesday's attacks on the
main airport and a metro train in Brussels, but later recovered
to close up 0.2 percent on the day.
That contrasts with a 0.1 percent fall in the Paris stock
market's CAC-40 on Nov. 16, the first trading day after
the gun and bomb attacks on the city late on Friday Nov. 13.
When London's transport network was attacked on July 7,
2005, Britain's FTSE closed 1.4 percent down on the day.
While the BEL-20 has fallen around 10 percent in 2016,
roughly in line with the pan-European STOXX 600 index,
it has outperformed over the last 12 months, rising 13 percent
in 2015 compared to a 7 percent gain for the STOXX 600.
Major banks such as ING and KBC also make
up a large chunk of the index, but reliable smaller players,
such as postal operator Bpost and retailer Colruyt
, have also helped to support the stock market.
Bpost hit a three-month high earlier this month, after the
company gave a confident outlook for its business, while shares
in Colruyt, which posted forecast-beating profits in December,
hit a record high in March.
ING economist Philippe Ledent said he planned to revise down
his economic growth forecast for Belgium by 0.1 percentage
points following Tuesday's attacks, but added that their
financial and economic impact ought not to be overestimated.
"Markets have traditionally shown their resilience to these
types of attacks," added Logic Investments' investment manager
Harry Shann.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by
Catherine Evans)