BRUSSELS, April 7 Bus, tram and metro drivers in
Brussels walked out in protest on Saturday and vowed not to
return to work until Tuesday after one of their colleagues was
beaten to death.
The victim, an inspector with the STIB public transport
service, had been called to investigate a minor collision
between a bus and a car early on Saturday when he was attacked.
The inspector, described by Belgian media as a 56-year-old
man of Albanian origin who had worked for the STIB for 29 years,
died of head injuries later in the day, prompting colleagues to
cancel all services in the Belgian capital.
Belgian media said the suspected assailant was arrested on
Saturday afternoon.
A number of bus and tram drivers have faced violence on
buses and trams, but STIB said this was the first time one of
its personnel had been killed.
"Initially the drivers said they would resume work after
today, but now they insist on having a meeting with the Interior
Minister," an STIB spokeswoman said.
She said a meeting was scheduled for Tuesday but the STIB
hoped it might be brought forward to Monday.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Barbara Lewis; editing by
Andrew Roche)