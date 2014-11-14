Nov 14 B+S Banksysteme AG :

* Q1 revenue of 1.510 million euros

* Q1 2014/15 EBIT of -27,000 euros (Q1 2013/14: 136,000) and EBITDA of 115,000 euros (Q1 2013/14: 258,000 euros)

* Says Q1 EBT of -84,000 euros (last year: 75,000 euros)

* Says Q1 profit of -119,000 euros (last year: 34,000 euros)