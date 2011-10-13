WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday North Korea poses a threat to U.S. and South Korean security and it faces a choice between accepting international demands it scrap its nuclear arms or facing deeper isolation.

"North Korea continues to pose a direct threat to the security of both our nations," Obama said at a White House news conference with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Myung-bak.

Ties between the two Koreas have been frosty since Lee took office in 2008 and linked aid to progress on North Korean nuclear disarmament. They deteriorated further after the North's deadly attacks on the South last year -- the sinking of a South Korean warship and the shelling of an island.