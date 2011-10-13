WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday North Korea poses a threat to U.S. and South
Korean security and it faces a choice between accepting
international demands it scrap its nuclear arms or facing
deeper isolation.
"North Korea continues to pose a direct threat to the
security of both our nations," Obama said at a White House news
conference with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Myung-bak.
Ties between the two Koreas have been frosty since Lee took
office in 2008 and linked aid to progress on North Korean
nuclear disarmament. They deteriorated further after the
North's deadly attacks on the South last year -- the sinking of
a South Korean warship and the shelling of an island.